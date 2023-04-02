Rahul Gandhi to challenge defamation conviction on Monday

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will file appeal against his conviction in a defamation case in the Surat Sessions Court on Monday, ten days after a district court found him guilty.

Rahul may personally go to Surat.

The former Congress president was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of defaming the 'Modis' through a speech in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019.

His sentence was suspended and given 30 days time to appeal. Soon after his conviction, he was disqualified as an MP, leading to a joint Opposition protest.

The BJP had raised questions about the delay in filing the appeal but Congress sources said Rahul's legal team did not want to rush through as similar cases were being filed elsewhere in the country and didn't want to give the opponents benefit by filing a faulty petition.