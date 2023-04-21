Rahul Gandhi to vacate 12 Tughlaq Lane residence on April 22 after Surat court verdict: Report

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to vacate his official bungalow on the morning of April 22, after a Surat court refused to stay his conviction in the defamation case filed against him by Gujarat MLA (Surat West) Purnesh Modi, NDTV reported on April 21.

Rahul Gandhi was issued a notice by the Lok Sabha Secreteriat to evict his bungalow at 12 Tughlaq Lane, New Delhi, on March 27 after the Surat Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced him to two years imprisonment following a 2019 complaint by Purnesh Modi over the latter's remark, “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”.

Gandhi, who made the remarks at an election rally in Karnataka's Kolar, was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP after his conviction, since a person convicted for two years or more cannot be an MP, per a Supreme Court order. Gandhi had 30 days to file an appeal, which he did, but lost after the April 20 Surat court order.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to move high court after sessions court junked plea against defamation conviction

Gandhi, who has been occupying the bungalow since 2005, was given the official deadline to vacate by April 23. The decision was made by the Lok Sabha housing panel, the publication reported. The Lok Sabha housing panel is chaired by Navsari MP C R Paatil, who is also the BJP's Gujarat chief.

While party leaders across the board have offered to host the Congress leader, Gandhi's office issued a statement saying that he will be moving to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi's 10 Janpath.