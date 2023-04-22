Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow after Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul vacates MP's bungalow after LS disqualification

Trucks were spotted departing from his 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2023, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 15:14 ist
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow in New Delhi after his disqualification as a Member of Parliament, on Saturday afternoon. 

Trucks were spotted departing from his 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow, as reported by ANI.

More to follow...

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics
Delhi

