Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow after Lok Sabha disqualification

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow in New Delhi after his disqualification as a Member of Parliament, on Saturday afternoon.
Trucks were spotted departing from his 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow, as reported by ANI.
#WATCH | Delhi: Trucks leave from Rahul Gandhi's 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow as he vacates the residence after his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP. pic.twitter.com/CEvWhMeev9
— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular culture
Finding Amirbai
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Brighton become England's model club
Collection made with ancient art
Sound check
Chetan: Charges against me unfounded
Beaches gone, Karwar fishermen at sea
How Coachella pulled off the most globalised lineup
It's the last phase of my career: Dhoni after CSK win