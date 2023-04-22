Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow after Lok Sabha disqualification

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his official bungalow in New Delhi after his disqualification as a Member of Parliament, on Saturday afternoon.

Trucks were spotted departing from his 12 Tughlak Lane bungalow, as reported by ANI.

