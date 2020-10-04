Rahul Gandhi's 3-day tractor rally across Punjab, Haryana begins today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 3-day tractor rally in Punjab and Haryana against farm laws will begin on Sunday afternoon.
Shri @RahulGandhi will begin a 3 day yatra through Punjab & Haryana tomorrow with public meetings & a tractor rally in Punjab.
The Kheti Bachao Yatra is in support of farmers agitating against the contentious farm laws. Farmer protests have been going on in Punjab for ten days now.