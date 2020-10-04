Rahul Gandhi's 3-day tractor rally across Punjab, Haryana begins today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 3-day tractor rally in Punjab and Haryana against farm laws will begin on Sunday afternoon.

Shri @RahulGandhi will begin a 3 day yatra through Punjab & Haryana tomorrow with public meetings & a tractor rally in Punjab.

Watch him live on our social media channels. FB: https://t.co/nX8RdOcqxL YT: https://t.co/g2POk6TV2t Insta: https://t.co/C0Mr9TibFF pic.twitter.com/nLlFpkIObz — Congress (@INCIndia) October 3, 2020

The Kheti Bachao Yatra is in support of farmers agitating against the contentious farm laws. Farmer protests have been going on in Punjab for ten days now.