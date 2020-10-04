Rahul to begin 3-day tractor rally today

Rahul Gandhi's 3-day tractor rally across Punjab, Haryana begins today

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2020, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 11:36 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 3-day tractor rally in Punjab and Haryana against farm laws will begin on Sunday afternoon. 

The Kheti Bachao Yatra is in support of farmers agitating against the contentious farm laws. Farmer protests have been going on in Punjab for ten days now. 

 

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Farm Bills

