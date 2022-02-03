Rahul Gandhi's claim about India 'deeply problematic': Malviya

Rahul's claim about India 'deeply problematic': Malviya

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2022, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 01:35 ist
Amit Malviya. Credit: Facebook/amitmalviyabjp

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter's accusation that the government of using the judiciary, the Election Commission and Pegasus for "destroying the voice of the union of States".

"Rahul Gandhi’s claim that India is not a nation but a “union of states” is deeply problematic and dangerous. It not just betrays his lack of understanding of our Constitution but also strikes at the core of idea of independent India," he said in a post on Twitter.

"It seeds the idea of India’s balkanisation," he added.

Gandhi had launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the "idea of kingdom is back" where the "king" does not listen to people but help his industrialist friends, create "two Indias" and put the country at peril by making strategic mistakes on China and Pakistan.

