Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped by police at Manipur's Bishnupur

Rahul's convoy stopped by police at Manipur's Bishnupur

Police officials said the convoy was stopped fearing violence along the route.

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jun 29 2023, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 13:59 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was on Thursday stopped by the Manipur police at Bishnupur, about 20 kilometres from Imphal, officials said.

After arriving at Imphal, he was going to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area.

Police officials said the convoy was stopped fearing violence along the route.

Congress office bearers are speaking with the police and army authorities to ensure safe passage for their party leader.

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Manipur
Indian Politics
imphal

