Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' takes over Twitter

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 28 2023, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 08:03 ist
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday slammed the BJP governement for "throttling democracy."

In a video DKS posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be seen capturing democracy, media and bureaucracy by chains as he sped away on his cart. This was followed by people of different religions protesting against the government who were soon provoked to turn against each other by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

After all the menace caused by the saffron party, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered the scene where he was shown spreading love among the people with a heroic backround music. The 1:43 minutes long video also showed Gandhi lead the Opposition to unite against the ruling party making headlines. 

Where Modi and Shah could be seen indulging in the book of 'divide and rule,' Rahul Gandhi running his 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' was spreading love while travelling in a truck leaving both PM and HM baffled.

