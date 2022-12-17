Rahul has become huge embarrassment for country: Rijiju

Rahul has become huge embarrassment for country: Rijiju

Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday that China is preparing for war while the Indian government is asleep and trying to ignore the threat

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 17 2022, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 13:36 ist
Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting the Indian Army but also damaging the country's image, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday, hitting out at the Congress leader for his remarks on China and the Army.

The former Congress chief alleged on Friday that China is preparing for war while the Indian government is asleep and trying to ignore the threat.

Also Read | China war-ready, but Modi govt trying to hide threat: Rahul Gandhi

He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is "beating up our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, "Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation's image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment (for) the country."

The member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh said people are proud of the Indian armed forces.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics
Congress
Kiren Rijiju

What's Brewing

The story of Darjeeling tea

The story of Darjeeling tea

No evidence of aliens yet in Pentagon's UFO deep-dive

No evidence of aliens yet in Pentagon's UFO deep-dive

How are B'luru's 108 ambulances faring?

How are B'luru's 108 ambulances faring?

DH Toon | Artistic freedom

DH Toon | Artistic freedom

Hot off the press

Hot off the press

 