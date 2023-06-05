Rahul has opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall': Nadda

Rahul has opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall', not any 'mohabbat ki dukan': Nadda

Whenever India sets new records, the 'yuvraj' of Congress cannot digest India's pride, he charged

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 05 2023, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 22:29 ist
JP Nadda. Credit: IANS Photo

BJP president J P Nadda launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi on Monday and alleged that the former Congress president is not running any "shop of love" but has opened a "mega shopping mall of hatred".

Addressing an event here, Nadda said that nine years of the Narendra Modi government has transformed the country and its progress is being recognised by the world today. There is a massive difference between the times before and after 2014, when the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office.

Also Read | BJP defers its govt anniversary programmes after Odisha train accident

"But whenever India sets new records, the 'yuvraj' of Congress cannot digest India's pride," he charged, in an apparent reference to Gandhi.

"On the one hand he raises questions on the surgical strike, talk about dividing Hindu-Muslim and on the other hand he says that he is running 'mohabbat ki dukan' (shop of love).... You are not running any 'mohabbat ki dukan'. You have opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall'," the BJP president charged.

Nadda was addressing an event after releasing a book, titled "Amrit kaal ki aur" (Towards Amrit Kaal), which is an account of the nine years of the Modi government.

