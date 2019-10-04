Rahul loyalist gets notice for defying party whip

In an indication that the Congress would not be placating Aditi Singh, one time Rahul loyalist and the lone party MLA from the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the grand old party on Friday asked her to explain her absence in party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's protest march and attending the special UP assembly session defying the party whip.

Congress legislature party leader Ajai Kumar Singh Lallu issued a show cause notice to Aditi asking her to explain, what he termed ''indiscipline'', within two days lest necessary action against her should follow.

''Attending the session of the assembly defying the party whip is an act of indiscipline ,'' Lallu said.

Hundreds of Congress workers staged demonstration before Aditi's house in Raebareli town, about 80 kilometres from here, in protest against her decision to attend the house session and skip Priyanka's march.

The workers carried placards demanding resignation of Aditi Singh. Police had a tough time in controlling the workers, who also clashed with the supporters of the MLA.

Aditi not only attended the session but also heaped praise on chief minister Yogi Adityanath in her speech in the assembly. The Adityanath government rewarded Aditi on Thursday by providing her 'Y' category security, which she had sought after attack on her a few months back.

According to the sources in the BJP, Aditi was in touch with senior saffron party leaders and could join the party in the next few days.

Aditi, whose father Akhilesh Singh had been a five time MLA from Raebareli, had won the 2017 assembly poll from Raebareli by over 90 thousand votes. She had played a crucial role in the victory of Sonia Gandhi from Raebareli LS seat in the recently concluded general elections