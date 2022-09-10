Rahul meets controversial pastor; BJP slams Congress's 'Bharat Todo' yatra

Congress and BJP were engaged in an intense war of words on Saturday after a video of Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with a controversial Christian pastor, who was arrested last year for hate speech, showed the latter comparing Jesus Christ with other gods.

Gandhi met with George Ponniah, who was also a member of the delegation that met him as part of the Congress party’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the Kanyakumari district.

While the BJP accused Gandhi of converting the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' into a “Bharat Todo Yatra”, Congress responded by saying the video was a “typical BJP mischief” that was born out of desperation following the successful launch of the nationwide yatra.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said an “atrocious tweet” from the BJP hate factory is doing the rounds. “It bears no relation whatsoever to what is recorded in the audio. This is typical BJP mischief that has become more desperate after the successful launch of #BharatJodoYatra which is evoking such a huge response,” he wrote on his verified Twitter page.

An atrocious tweet from the BJP hate factory is doing the rounds. It bears no relation whatsoever to what is recorded in the audio. This is typical BJP mischief that has become more desperate after the successful launch of #BharatJodoYatra which is evoking such a huge response. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 10, 2022

In the 30-second clip doing the rounds on social media, Gandhi seems to be engaged in a discussion on religion with the pastors. At one point, the former Congress President is heard asking the visiting delegation, “Is Jesus Christ a form of God.”

“God reveals him(self) as a man, a real person…not like Shakti…so we see a human person,” Ponniah is heard replying to Gandhi. However, the video doesn’t show Gandhi’s response or reaction, if any, to the reply. Congress also accused the BJP of quoting the video out of context.

Ponniah was arrested in 2021 for his hate speech against Hindu gods and is known for making controversial statements. He had also made derogatory remarks against ‘Bharat Mata’ in one of the public events he attended last year.

Also Read | Facilities at campsites, containers 'basic'; BJP trying to 'defame' yatra, says Congress

Sharing the video clip, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said “George Ponniah who met Rahul Gandhi says, “Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Gods) 'This man was arrested for his Hindu hatred earlier' - he also said, 'I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us.' Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons?" he asked.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was mired in other controversies as well with BJP seeking to know why Gandhi was wearing a Burberry brand “t-shirt which costs over Rs 40,000” and what was the need for air-conditioned caravans during the yatra.

However, the Congress hit back at BJP for raising such issues, saying if the price of Gandhi’s t-shirt was an issue, there should also be a discussion on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expensive suit and spectacles.

Terming Gandhi as “India’s divider & chief”, TN BJP President K Annamalai said the Congress’ “Bharat Thodo” elite walkathon with 60 air-conditioned caravans concluded in Kanyakumari after meeting Andolan Jeevi (some of whom were slapped sedition charges during UPA), “anti-nationals & divisive elements of our society.”

“Rahul Gandhi was seen participating in a discussion where George Ponniah was demeaning Hindu Gods. Rahul Gandhi set a tone as to how his ‘Bharat Thodo’ Yatra would pan out where he did not bother to object or stop this demeaning discussion! This rather entertaining discussion, according to him, reflects what the Congress party stands for,” he said.