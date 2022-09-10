'Jesus is god' remark: Cong slams 'BJP hate factory'

Rahul meets controversial pastor; BJP slams Cong's 'Bharat Todo' yatra

Congress was objecting to a tweet put out by BJP leaders about Rahul Gandhi's conversation with a Christian priest about Jesus being God

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS,
  • Sep 10 2022, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 15:48 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @RamanSuriBJP

Congress and BJP were engaged in a war of words on Saturday after Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra met with a controversial priest, who was arrested last year for hate speech, in Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu.

In a video circulated widely on social media, George Ponniah, the priest, is heard telling Rahul Gandhi that “Jesus Christ is the real god, not like Shakti…” He was replying to a question from Rahul Gandhi on whether Jesus Christ is a form of god.

BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of propagating “anti-Hindu” hate while Congress responded, saying that it shows BJP’s desperation after seeing the response to the yatra.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote post a 35-second clipping of Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with George Ponniah, who was arrested for his speech against Hindus and Bharat Mata.

"George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says, “Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Gods) 'This man was arrested for his Hindu hatred earlier' - he also said, 'I wear shoes because impurities of Bharat Mata should not contaminate us.' Bharat Jodo with Bharat Todo icons?" he asked. 

In his response, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said an “atrocious tweet” from the BJP hate factory is doing the rounds. “It bears no relation whatsoever to what is recorded in the audio. This is typical BJP mischief that has become more desperate after the successful launch of #BharatJodoYatra which is evoking such a huge response,” he said. 

Ponniah is a controversial pastor known for making hateful speeches against other religions. He was part of a delegation that met Rahul Gandhi on the last day of his Tamil Nadu leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday. 

