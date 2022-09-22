Rahul not budging from ‘no Congress president’ stand, Tharoor, Gehlot likely contestants

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi reiterated that he would not be taking over as the Congress president, saying he would not reconsider his stand on that.

Addressing a press conference in Ernakulam, Kerala, on Thursday as part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi refused to answer repeated questions over the matter. “I have clearly stated my stand several times, even at my last press conference. There is no change in it,” he said.

When asked about Shashi Tharoor’s interest in contesting for the party president’s post, Gandhi said anyone could file for nomination, and that everyone has the right to contest for it.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in Kerala on Thursday to take part in the yatra. Insiders said that there could likely be a discussion about Gehlot contesting for party presidency, as well as his potential successor in Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and held discussions with Gandhi at Kochi.

As Friday marks a brief break for the yatra, Gandhi was likely to arrive in Delhi later on Thursday. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday that Gandhi might visit his mother Sonia Gandhi; he would be in Delhi for just that and no other matter related to the election.

Explaining why Bharat Jodo Yatra was only from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and not all over India, Gandhi said the Yatra was planned from one point of the country to the other. Thus, it was spending only a few days in some states and not even entering some states like Bihar and West Bengal. “Frankly speaking, we can’t walk around 10,000 kilometres. There is a limit,” he said, adding that the party had a clear view of what could be done about this.

The member of Parliament from Wayanad also said that the yatra was of hundreds of Congress workers—not just him—it was the media that was focussing only on him. According to Gandhi, even as leaders of the ruling CPM in Kerala were criticising the yatra, many Left-front workers were also greeting the yatra considering the messages it was carrying. He also said that it was important for all opposition parties to come together to fight against BJP.