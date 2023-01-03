Rahul 'perpetually confused': BJP on his China remarks

Rahul 'perpetually confused', wants India to surrender before China: BJP

India cannot be understood only by travelling across the country, one needs to understand Indianess, Trivedi said

  • Jan 03 2023, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2023, 15:21 ist
The BJP on Tuesday derided Rahul Gandhi for being "perpetually confused" and accused the Congress leader of wanting India to surrender before China over his recent remarks on the border tensions.

At a press conference in the national capital, BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also took a dig at Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the Congress leader had become a victim of confusion during his travels.

Also Read: China's approach to India same as Russia's to Ukraine: Rahul Gandhi 

India cannot be understood only by travelling across the country, one needs to understand Indianess, Trivedi added.

"Discovery of India has been going on for four generations (of Gandhi's family)," Trivedi added in an apparent reference to Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Discovery of India'.

Referring to Gandhi's remarks on the border tensions in his interview with actor Kamal Hasan, Trivedi said, "Rahul Gandhi has made his intention clear that India should surrender before China in the same way it used to happen during his party's government."

The BJP leader added that the interview was an interaction between a "perpetually confused and tensed leader" and "confused film star".

"But he has dispelled India's illusion... His statement on China is indicating that India should bow down to China," Trivedi added.

