Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi instigated riots: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of misleading the people over the Citizenship Amendment Act and instigating riots.

Shah assured members of minority communities that none of them will lose citizenship due to the CAA. He said that the law is about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries and not taking it away from anybody.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP president said that the former came to power fives years back by misleading people with a host of promises.

"Somebody can mislead people once but not all the time", he said, adding that the BJP will come to power in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.