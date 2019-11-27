Rahul, Priyanka meet Cong leader P Chidambaram in Tihar

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met former finance minister P Chidambaram, who has spent the last 99 days in Tihar Jail in connection with the INX media case.

The visit by the Gandhi siblings came ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on Chidambaram's bail application in the INX Media corruption case.

The senior Congress leader was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22. He, however, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on October 16 and has been ordered to be in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.

"The visit sends a strong signal the Congress party stands with us," Karti Chidambaram, the son of the former finance minister said.

Earlier this week, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor had met Chidambaram in Tihar Jail.

"His poise, dignity and courage in face of relentless persecution is amazing," Tewari said after the Tihar visit on Monday.