Rahul questioned PM, aap chronology samajhiye: Surjewala

Congress on Tuesday continued the attack on Narendra Modi government and the BJP as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second day in the National Herald case, saying the agency's action is an attempt to silence the leader since he questioned the BJP on issues like China, inflation, fuel price hike, unemployment and communal polarisation.

Before leaving for the ED office where he reached at around 11:10 AM, Rahul came to the Congress headquarters with his sister Priyanka Gandhi and spent some time with party workers assembled there. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashoik Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge among others were present.

In what was a repeat of Monday, Congress leaders and workers attempted to march to the ED office for a "peaceful satyagraha" against the misuse of central agencies but police thwarted their attempt by barricading roads, preventing them from reaching the Congress office and detaining a large number.

Those detained included Baghel, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, MPs Manickam Tagore, Ranjeet Ranjan, Deepender Hooda and Imran Pratapgarhi, senior leader PL Punia, AICC Secretary Vineet Punia, Uttarakhand MLA Qazi Mohammed among others.

Tagore and Punia alleged that they were not allowed to even go to the Congress office and were forcefully detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station.

Addressing a press conference, party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the BJP was targeting Rahul because he is raising the voice of people and the ED probe is an attack on the poor, unemployed and the middle-class. Surjewala said the ED has 5422 cases, out of which 5310 are registered during the Modi government's time.

"After all, why is Rahul Gandhi and Congress the target of the Modi government? Is the ED's action a conspiracy to suppress the vocal voices raising public issues? -Is Mr. Rahul Gandhi becoming an obstacle for the Modi government in favouring big businesses?" Surjewala said.

He said Rahul cornered the government on a variety of issues including its mishandling of India-China border issue, on inflation and economy among others. "He constantly raised his voice in favour of the middle class, employed, poor, small shopkeepers and small traders of the country," he said. "Aap Chronology Samajhiye," Surjewala quipped, using the popular phrase by Amit Shah.

Asked about statements by the BJP on why Rahul or Congress is scared of agencies and that law should take its own course, he said Himanta Biswa Sarma was called for questioning in cases but all disappeared after he joined BJP. Same was the case with Narayan Rane and Somen Mitra, Suvendhu Adhikari and others.

"Isn't there cases against BJP leaders and former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and Raman Singh. What happened to those? Join the BJP and be sure of keeping the cases under the carpet," he claimed.

"Rahul questioned PM Modi on cronyism. That is why he was targeted."

"Many people have compromised out of fear of BJP. We will not be scared. We will not be cowed down," he said.