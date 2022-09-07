Rahul should go to Pakistan for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', says Himanta

Rahul should go to Pak for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Himanta

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Sep 07 2022, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 18:31 ist
BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress' Rahul Gandhi. Credit: IANS and PTI Photos

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh with India for creating 'Akhand Bharat' if he has any regret about the Partition designed by his ancestors, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Sarma said the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Gandhi is the "comedy of the century" as the country is one and united.

"The country is united and integrated from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Silchar to Saurashtra and there is no need for the unification," he said.

"In 1947, the country was partitioned for the creation of Pakistan and later Bangladesh came into existence. If Rahul Gandhi has any regret or is apologetic for the problem created by his ancestors, then he should try to integrate Pakistan and Bangladesh with India for the creation of Akhand Bharat (undivided India)," he said.

Sarma, a former Congress leader, said in a tweet that today's India is resilient, robust and united.

"The only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed to it. Rahul Gandhi should go to Pakistan for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' if they want unification," he tweeted.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will travel 3,500 km, covering 12 states and two Union territories in 150 days, as a massive mass contact programme ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Bora said that the programme was undertaken to forge unity among the people who have been divided on the basis of class, caste and religion.

"Since Sarma became the chief minister of Assam, there has been a number of conflict with the neighbouring states, between Hindus and Muslims, and tribal and non-tribals," he alleged.

With the message to end this kind of "divisive politics" Gandhi will lead the yatra, he said.

In Assam and other states of the Northeast, Congress workers will reach out to the people for strengthening the bond of unity among them, Bora said.

