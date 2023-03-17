RAHUL stands for Regretful, Awful, Hateful, Ungrateful, Liar: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday attacked Rahul Gandhi saying he was trying to portray himself above Parliament where his attendance was less than the average attendance of all members.

Thakur also wondered what stopped Gandhi, who "insulted" India on foreign soil, from tendering an apology to Parliament.

"RAHUL stands for Regretful, Awful, Hateful, Ungrateful, Liar," Thakur said.

"He wants to portray that he is above parliament and above the nation. Is one family greater than the nation?" the senior BJP leader asked.

Thakur said Gandhi should tender an unconditional apology.

The Union Minister also offered to provide a book on Parliamentary Rules and Procedures to the former Congress President for perusal.

"He forgets that the House runs as per procedure, but a person whose average attendance in Parliament is less than the average attendance of all members, will be oblivious to the rules and procedures of the House," Thakur said.

The Congress leader has been under fire from the ruling party, which has alleged that he insulted the country from foreign soil by asserting that the US and European nations were oblivious that a huge chunk of the democratic model had come undone in India.