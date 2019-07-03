Rahul steps down, asks Congress to pick successor

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday formally stepped down as Congress President, accepting responsibility for the Lok Sabha election defeat and pushing for radical reforms in the party organisation.

In a four-page statement, 49-year-old Rahul stressed that accountability was crucial for the future growth of the party.

“Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of the 2019 election. It would be unjust to hold others accountable and ignore my own responsibility as President of the party,” Rahul said.

He said he had suggested to the Congress Working Committee that the way forward would be to entrust a group of people with the task of beginning the search for a new President.

“...I trust the party will make the best decision regarding who can lead us with courage, love and fidelity,” said Rahul, who was elected as Congress President in December 2017.



It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.

Rahul, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from his traditional Amethi seat, has been adamant on stepping down since May 25, taking moral responsibility for the party’s disastrous performance. Several pleas by Congress leaders to Gandhi to continue in his position have failed to break his resolve to step down.

The Congress Working Committee is expected to meet again soon to take a decision on Rahul's successor.

Several names, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sushil Kumar Shinde, have been doing the rounds as a possible successor to Rahul.