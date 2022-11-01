Rahul unfurls national flag in front of Charminar in Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul unfurls national flag in front of Charminar

Rahul Gandhi arrived at Charminar to loud cheers and "Bharat Jodo" slogans

  Nov 01 2022
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders K.C. Venugopal, Revanth Reddy and others during the national flag hoisting at Charminar as part of party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday unfurled the national flag in front of the iconic Charminar here, over 32 years after his father and then party chief Rajiv Gandhi had started the 'Sadbhavna Yatra' from the same spot.

Gandhi unfurled the tricolour amidst a massive crowd at the congested Charminar locality.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, senior leader Digvijaya Singh and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy were among those present at the event.

Gandhi arrived at Charminar to loud cheers and "Bharat Jodo" slogans with a sea of national as well as party flags dotting the road leading up to the Charminar.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rohith Vemula's mother joins Rahul, extends solidarity

The Gandhi scion also paid floral tributes to his father Rajiv Gandhi's photograph on the stage.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the spot where Rahul Gandhi unfurled the tricolour was the same at which Rajiv Gandhi on October 19, 1990 started the 'Sadbhavna Yatra'. 

Every year on that day, the Congress has raised the national flag here, he said, adding that this time they could not do it on October 19 so they were doing so Tuesday.

The padayatra resumed from Matha Temple in Shamshabad Tuesday morning and halted at the Legacy Palace at Bahadurpura in Hyderabad for an afternoon break.

The yatra's night halt will be at Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally.

