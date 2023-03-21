Rahul writes to LS Speaker Om Birla seeking permission to reply to BJP's attacks over his 'democracy in danger' remarks

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to allow him the “right to reply” in Parliament on the “scurrilous and defamatory” allegations raised by the BJP with regard to his ‘democracy in danger’ remarks in London.

In his letter to Birla last Saturday, Rahul expected that the Speaker would agree with him that Parliament cannot “cannot abdicate the responsibility to respect this right when it doesn’t suit the ruling regime”.

The letter comes at a time the BJP has made it clear that Rahul would have to apologise and are protesting against him inside Parliament, which the Opposition claim is an attempt to divert attention from the controversial Adani Group issue on which they had demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe.

The Congress leader recalled his communication on March 17 seeking his permission to respond to “totally baseless and unfair charges hurled” at him by senior ministers and he was making the request again to do so.

Rahul said he was seeking to make a “personal explanation” under the conventions of Parliamentary practice, the constitutionally embedded rules of natural justice and Rule 357 of the Rules of Procedure and COnduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

“Finally, Parliament like any other institution is bound by the rules of natural justice contained in Articles 14 and 21 of our Constitution. They are a guarantee against administrative arbitrariness and ensure that every person has a right to be heard in a cause with which they are concerned,” he said.

“Surely, you would agree that Parliament of all institutions cannot abdicate the responsibility to respect this right when it doesn’t suit the ruling regime.

He said the ruling BJP MPs have made “scurrilous and defamatory claims” against him inside and outside Parliament.

“As a result of these allegations, and the rules invoked by these individuals, it is only appropriate that you kindly allow me a right to reply as contained in Rule 357 which allows for personal explanation,” he wrote.

He reminded the Speaker that then Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was allowed to speak on 24 February, 2015 under Rule 357 to give an explanation on comments made by then Lok Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Rahul also said there were several examples to show that this right is not restricted to responding to statements made within Parliament but extends to allegations made in the public domain as well. He also informed the Speaker that he would be away in Karnataka and Kerala on Monday and Tuesday.