Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana where the BJP and TRS are engaged in fierce competition

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana on Sunday, at a time a crucial bypoll is testing the party's standing in the state.

Despite the Congress-led UPA-II government realising the long-awaited statehood for the region that was part of united Andhra Pradesh before, the grand old party has not been able reap proportionate electoral rewards in Telangana.

The TRS, headed by K Chandrashekar Rao, has managed to win the two Assembly elections since the 2014 bifurcation. Additionally, the Congress has suffered further setbacks with several of its MLAs jumping ship to join the TRS and some even becoming ministers in the KCR cabinet like state Education Minister Sabitha Reddy.

Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy is the latest to have abandoned the Congress for another party, in this case, the BJP.

Having won 19 MLA seats in the 2018 polls, the Congress's tally in the Assembly at present is five. The BJP's tally, meanwhile, has gone up from one to three, courtesy of two bypoll victories.

Also Read | BJP-RSS spreading hate, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana

The Munugode bypoll necessitated by Komatireddy's resignation is scheduled for November 3. While the TRS and BJP have engaged in fierce bouts to claim the constituency, the Congress is seen as lagging behind even in the campaign trail to retain its seat.

The party is lacking the support of its star campaigner too. An audio tape has emerged where Congress Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy can be heard allegedly asking a Congress activist to work for the victory of his younger brother Raj Gopal. The senior leader has also reportedly told his followers that the Congress will lose the poll, even if he campaigns.

The rumor is that the MP Komatireddy, who has now been issued a show cause notice by the Congress, could also join the saffron party soon.

Rahul Gandhi's yatra route map does not cover Munugode, located in Telangana's south-east Nalgonda region. Despite the uphill task faced by his party, the party scion has made it clear that he will not go to Munugode for campaigning.

“My focus here is the idea of bringing India and its people together. I am not interested in digressing and taking the conversation into another direction. I am very clear. I am not going to be distracted by these side issues,” Rahul said when he addressed reporter questions at Adoni last week.

On Sunday morning, the Bharat Jodo foot march from Raichur entered Telangana at the Krishna check-post to a grand reception from the TPCC leaders and cadres. The padyatra went on for about four kms, after which Rahul Gandhi took a helicopter ride from Gudaballuru to the Hyderabad airport to reach New Delhi.

After a three day Deepawali break, Rahul's yatra is slated to resume on Thursday. It will remain in Telangana till November 7, covering 375 kms and seven Lok Sabha and 17 Assembly constituencies.

Regardless of whether the Congress wins or loses in Munugode, Telangana Congress leaders hope Rahul Gandhi's yatra provides the party some tempo in the run up to the state elections next year.