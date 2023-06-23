Rahul's marriage 'key resolution' in Oppn meet: Thakur

Rahul's marriage 'key resolution' in Oppn meet: BJP's Anurag Thakur

Thakur, in his jibe, said the 'key resolution' pertaining to Rahul Gandhi's marriage was 'much to the annoyance of mummy ji'.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 23 2023, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 21:57 ist
Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur took a swipe at the Opposition parties' meeting in Patna on Friday, saying a key resolution adopted by the leaders was about the marriage of Rahul Gandhi "much to the annoyance of mummy ji".

Thakur described the meeting as a "drama" that was being staged ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year and exuded confidence about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third consecutive victory.

"The stage is getting decorated ahead of the 2024 elections, the artistes have started gathering, the characters are being finalised. The drama will play out, vows will be exchanged for supporting each other, people will have a good laugh and Modiji will take oath as the Prime Minister for the third time after winning a massive majority," Thakur said on Twitter.

Also Read | 'Selfish' Opposition alliance like pack of wolves 'preying' on India's future: BJP

Listing what he called the outcome of the meeting of several Opposition parties, Thakur said: "Nitish Kumar not acceptable as convenor. Proposal of Rahul Gandhi's marriage passed. Mummy is very annoyed. Will address a press conference but will not answer questions."

"Neither do their hearts meet nor do they have any hope of getting any seat. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who threatened to derail the meeting slipped away quietly after the meeting. They cannot tolerate peace in Kashmir and dream of bringing back Article 370 to strengthen the roots of terrorism. New doors of political tourism have opened. After relishing 'litti chokha' and rasgulla in Bihar, they will now meet in Shimla," Thakur said.

Leaders of at least 15 Opposition parties met in Patna on Friday to explore ways for forging an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to take on the BJP.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Opposition
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Anurag Thakur
BJP
Lok Sabha Elections 2024
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

Modi, Biden share light moments at state dinner

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

'Get married': Lalu tells Rahul Gandhi at press meet

In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities

In Pics | Here are the world's 10 most livable cities

Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub

Expert explains 'catastrophic implosion' of Titan sub

Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history

Sidelined from academia, Dalits archive caste history

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

Pak PM 'snatches' umbrella from officer amid downpour

 