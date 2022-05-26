Raided by ED, why is Anil Parab important for Uddhav Thackeray?

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Anil Parab has been recently facing allegations of corruption from the opposition BJP.

An MLC with a law background, Parab (57) had played a key role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government involving Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Who is Anil Parab and how does he play a key role in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government?

A three-time MLC, he is a Cabinet Minister holding charge of two key ministries - Parliamentary Affairs and Transport. Over the last decade, he has emerged as a key trouble-shooter and strategist of the Shiv Sena.

Parab has played a key role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. It was at Parab’s suggestion that Aaditya Thackeray contested the Worli seat during the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.

Parab was mentored by the late Shiv Sena leader late Madhukar Sarpotdar, who like him lived in Bandra East and so as the Thackerays. He was an active member of Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena, the youth wing of the party then headed by Raj Thackeray.

During his younger days, he became close to Matoshree and was noted by the late Balasaheb Thackeray for his organisation skills. He also headed Shiv Sena’s union for cable television operators.

A lawyer by education, he often takes a call on legal issues for the party. Parab is very important in Shiv Sena politics in Mumbai as the party is controlling the BMC for around a quarter of a century.

After the Enforcement Directorate raids at his properties, the MVA government lashed out at the Centre for trying to disturb the alliance government and misusing central agencies to target political opponents, saying that Maharashtra and West Bengal have become big targets.