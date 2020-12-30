Raids at PDP youth president’s house in Pulwama

Raids conducted at incarcerated PDP youth president’s house in Pulwama

The Counter Insurgency Wing of the J&K Police also raided other locations in the districts, but no arrests were made

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Dec 30 2020, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 15:18 ist
PDP youth president Waheed Para. Credit: Twitter/@parawahid

Counter Insurgency Wing of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police Wednesday raided the residence of Waheed Para, the incarcerated Youth President of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Reports said the sleuths of Counter Insurgency Kashmir (CIK), accompanied by the paramilitary CRPF, conducted searches at the residence of Para, who was arrested by the NIA in November over alleged links with militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. He is currently under judicial custody in Jammu’s Amphalla jail.

Other locations in the district were also raided by CIK personnel, but no arrests were made in these raids.

Last week, Para, considered as a close associate of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, won Pulwama-1 seat in the maiden District Development Council elections. After his victory, Mufti tweeted, “Despite being arrested on baseless charges right after his nomination, people have shown their love and trust to Waheed.”

Hailing from the restive Pulwama district, Para is considered as one of the leaders, who had contacts with separatists when the PDP was in alliance in J&K with the BJP from 2015 to 2018.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Waheed Para
Jammu and Kashmir
CRPF
PDP

What's Brewing

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

Anxiety marks year-end plans

Anxiety marks year-end plans

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

 