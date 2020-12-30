Raids conducted at incarcerated PDP youth president’s house in Pulwama

Counter Insurgency Wing of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police Wednesday raided the residence of Waheed Para, the incarcerated Youth President of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Reports said the sleuths of Counter Insurgency Kashmir (CIK), accompanied by the paramilitary CRPF, conducted searches at the residence of Para, who was arrested by the NIA in November over alleged links with militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. He is currently under judicial custody in Jammu’s Amphalla jail.

Other locations in the district were also raided by CIK personnel, but no arrests were made in these raids.

Last week, Para, considered as a close associate of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, won Pulwama-1 seat in the maiden District Development Council elections. After his victory, Mufti tweeted, “Despite being arrested on baseless charges right after his nomination, people have shown their love and trust to Waheed.”

Hailing from the restive Pulwama district, Para is considered as one of the leaders, who had contacts with separatists when the PDP was in alliance in J&K with the BJP from 2015 to 2018.