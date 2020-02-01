Railways hops to start suburban rail project this year

With the long pending Bengaluru suburban rail project being mentioned in the Union Budget on Saturday, top railway officials say the works for the project are expected to start this calendar year.

“148 km long Bengaluru Suburban transport project at a cost of Rs 18,600 crore, would have fares on metro model. Central Government would provide 20% of equity and facilitate external assistance up to 60% of the project cost,”said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech.

Reacting on the project, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said that the railway ministry has sent the draft cabinet note for circulation with the concerned ministry.

"We expect the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) will approve soon the project and works expected to start in the current calendar year," he said.

Of the total project cost of Rs 18,621 crore, 40% will be shared equally by the Centre and State while 60% funding by financial agencies like ADB (Asian Development Bank) and JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency).

For implementation of the project, a separate joint venture company Karnataka Railway Development Corporation will be set up, he said.

Though the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitely announced the project in his Union Budget 2018, it was delayed as the Railway Ministry suggested the state government to send a revised DPR to avoid over lapping with Bengaluru Metro rail project.

Of the total land required, 327 acres from railways and 35 acres from state government are readily avaialble. Around 71 acres from private lands have to be acquired for the project, he said.