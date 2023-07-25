Rain of announcements, but zero implementation: Maharashtra Congress

As large parts of Maharashtra continued to be pounded by heavy rains, the Congress lashed out at the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government saying that farmers of the state are facing a double whammy at the hands of nature on one side and the insensitive government on the other side.

"Ever since the Shinde-government came to power, the farmers have been battling a natural crisis. The government is just making announcements after announcements, but there has been no implementation,” Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole said.

Also Read | Opposition raises concerns over hiring ‘contractual cops’ by Mumbai police

“There has been a deluge of announcements but implementation continues to be zero…these are all empty announcements,” said Patole, a former Speaker.

“Farmers and people have no faith in this government. People are asking whether the state has a government or not. There is chaos in the administration and people are being robbed. There are potholes on all the roads in the state including Mumbai, traffic jams are caused due to these potholes and people are dying in accidents,” said Patole.

“The government had announced to make Mumbai roads free of potholes, what happened to that promise?,” he asked.