Rai's apology exposes the veil on conspiracy in 2G, coal cases to overthrow UPA: Congress

Latching onto Vinod Rai's apology to former MP Sanjay Nirupam in the 2G spectrum episode, the Congress on Friday alleged that the former Comptroller and Auditor General was the "chief" among the co-conspirators Gen V K Singh, yoga guru Ramdev, Anna Hazare, Arvind Kejriwal, Arnab Goswami and Kiran Bedi and demanded an apology for their "massive conspiracy to discredit" the "popularly elected " UPA government and "derail" the country's economy.

Claiming that Rai could go to any extent if he can "lie to sell his book", Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the "veil on conspiracy" is being exposed and the "co-conspirators" owe an apology to the country following the former CAG's backtracking on his remarks while expressing confidence that people will soon take care of the "master" of the conspirators, Narendra Modi.

Khera's comments came a day after Rai tendered an unconditional apology to Nirupam for his repeated assertions in media interviews seven years ago that the former MP pressured him not to name former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the CAG report on 2G spectrum allocation. Rai's apology, in which he said he was "factually incorrect" about Nirupam and "wrongly mentioned" the politician, ended a defamation case filed against him by Nirupam.

"One of the chief co-conspirators was Rai. He admitted he has lied...Yesterday Rai apologised and admitted that he has lied. Imagine a man who lied to sell a book and then imagine what all he can do to push his own agenda and his master's?..."Rai and others should apologise to the country... This is time to undo the wrong done to the Manmohan Singh government, Congress and on the country," Khera told a press conference.

Claiming that Rai's apology was the third instance in the recent years in which the "veil on the conspiracy" is being lifted, he said the 2G case court verdict leading to acquittal of accused and the clean chit given to the former Prime Minister in coal scam case were the earlier instances. "This conspiracy has been exposed time and again. Twice through courts in 2G and coal cases and now in Rai's case. The court had come down heavily giving clean chit in 2G case and to Singh in coal scam case," he said.

The Congress spokesperson named Union Minister Gen Singh, Ramdev, Kejriwal, Bedi and Anna Hazare as "co-conspirators" and said one should see who is who now.

He said Singh has been a minister for the past seven years while Ramdev has become a successful businessman. Journalist Goswami, who was "employed by someone", became an owner of a news channel while "his partner (Rajiv Chandrashekhar) is a minister now", Khera said.

Referring to Kejriwal, who has led an anti-corruption movement with Hazare, he said the anti-corruption crusader had promised not to enter politics or avail any government facility or become a Chief Minister. The BJP could not make Bedi the Delhi Chief Minister but finally made her Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, he said adding Rai became the head of Banks Board Bureau.

"Where is Anna Hazare? He is back in his village. He doesn't even squeak against the government. Where is that courage," Khera said, asking why nobody bothers about Lokpal, for which Hazare and others carried out a long protest.

"Where is Lokpal? One has to Google to know who the Lokpal is. When did Lokpal take suo motu cognizance of a case? Where is the CAG? Earlier, even draft reports of the CAG were discussed on news channels. Forget about TV discussing it, it is not even tabled in Parliament and discussed," he said.