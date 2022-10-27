Raj Bhavans have become RSS-BJP Bhavans: D Raja

Questioning the need for Governors in a Parliamentary democracy, CPI General Secretary D Raja on Thursday alleged that the Raj Bhavans have become "RSS Bhavans and BJP Bhavans" as confrontation brewed in Kerala between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the LDF-led government.

Raja, who was recently re-elected as CPI General Secretary, said the Governor functions according to the advice of the Council of Ministers as per Constitution.

"One should understand what is the mandate of a Governor?...Going against his constitutional duties, he (Khan) is intentionally seeking out conflict with an elected government. He is clearly precipitating a crisis, bullying and in a confrontation mode," Raja told a press conference.

"There is a genuine question. Why should we have Governors? What is the need for Governors in a Parliamentary democracy? Raj Bhavans have become RSS Bhavans and BJP Bhavans," he said.

He said President Droupadi Murmu should look into the actions of Khan and take appropriate action, as Governors serve at the pleasure of the President.

Raja said Governors' appointments are political and intended at creating trouble for state governments. “In a constitutional parliamentary democracy, we do not need a Governor. They are anyways political appointees of the party in power in Delhi. In the last eight years we have seen Governors going out of their way to create a crisis where none exists,” he said.

CPI National Secretary Amarjeer Kaur said the issue of Governors was discussed at length at the CPI Party Congress held at Vijayawada between October 14 and 18. Kaur said the governors in recent times have ignored poaching of MLAs in their states and helped the BJP.