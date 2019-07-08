Raj Thackeray demands Maha polls on ballot paper

MNS president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to hold the September-October Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections with ballot papers.

Raj's party did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the charismatic leader and orator campaigned for the ouster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, who is now the Union home minister.

The MNS chief also gave a four-page memorandum to CEC Sunil Arora.

"To conduct free and fair polls, a ballot paper emerges as an obvious, tried and tested method," he said.

According to him, we should rely on a more robust, transparent, fair voting system which has every scope to check, re-check till people are satisfied.

"The vote must be recorded and counted correctly," he said.

