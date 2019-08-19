Raj Thackeray to appear before ED on Thursday

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray is likely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case involving debt-strapped and crisis-ridden IL&FS.

The ED has served notice to Raj and Unmesh Joshi, the son of former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Dr Manohar Joshi in the case. Dr Joshi, who had also served as Lok Sabha speaker, was a close aide of late Bal Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena.

Unmesh's statement was recorded on Monday by the ED.

The probe is in connection with the IL&FS group's loan equity investment of over Rs 850 crore in a company, Kohinoor CTNL. The company was promoted by Unmesh, which is constructing Mumbai's Kohinoor Square towers.

It may be recalled, Unmesh and Raj, had jointly bid for some assets after creating a consortium but later the MNS president had reportedly quit.

"It is a case to openly to build pressure (on political opponents). No ED inquiry has been done against any top leader of BJP in the last 5 to 6 yrs. We'll continue our fight against ‘Hitlershahi’," MNS leader and close Raj aide Sandeep Deshpande said. "Modi is the new Hitler," he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said that Raj had raised voice against the wrong policies of the government. "We have also launched a campaign against the EVMs by involving the opposition parties," he said, adding that this was a dictatorship of prime minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah.

Of late Raj has become close to NCP president Sharad Pawar and last month he had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

During the Lok Sabha polls, while Raj's MNS did not contest, he addressed a dozen rallies targetting Modi-Shah duo.