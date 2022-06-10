Rajasthan: 40% of votes for RS polls cast till 10:30 am

Rajasthan: 40% of votes for Rajya Sabha polls cast till 10:30 am

The voting started at 9 am in the assembly building and will continue till 4 pm. Counting will start at 5 pm, an official spokesperson said

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 10 2022, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 12:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nearly 40 per cent of the votes for the Rajya Sabha elections have been cast by 10:30 am in Rajasthan.

The voting started at 9 am in the assembly building and will continue till 4 pm. Counting will start at 5 pm, an official spokesperson said.

The first vote was cast by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

"Approximately 40 per cent voting has been done," said government chief whip Mahesh Joshi.

Read | Maharashtra sees voting for Rajya Sabha seats after quarter of century

Polling is being held for four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan.

The Congress has fielded Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala and Pramod Tiwari, a prominent Uttar Pradesh politician, while the BJP has chosen former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari, who earlier was a vocal critic of former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje.

The Congress and the BJP are set to comfortably win two and one seats, respectively.

Media baron Subhash Chandra has made the contest interesting by entering the fray as a BJP-backed independent candidate.

Rajasthan has a total of 200 MLAs, including 108 of the Congress and 71 of the BJP. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha Elections
India News

What's Brewing

K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday

K-pop's BTS to release new album 'Proof' on Friday

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Now, Amazon will let you try on shoes virtually

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

Groom arrives with 51 tractors for wedding in Rajasthan

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

7 B'luru restaurants that host fun activities

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

Getting the pulse right for sustainable living

Getting the pulse right for sustainable living

Bengalurean’s book makes it to Bollywood

Bengalurean’s book makes it to Bollywood

Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits

Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits

 