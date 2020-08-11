Rajasthan BJP postpones legislature party meeting

Amid the political developments in Rajasthan, the state BJP unit on Tuesday postponed its legislature party meeting planned for the day.

The BJP asked its legislators to come to its Jaipur party headquarters on Thursday instead.

The party had convened the meeting in the view of Assembly session set to begin on August 14. It was to be held at a hotel here in the evening.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria issued a statement, saying the programme of the BJP legislature party meeting has been amended, and party MLAs have now been asked to reach the party office on August 13 at 11 am.