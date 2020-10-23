BJP reveals 'black paper' to show Gehlot govt's failure

Rajasthan BJP releases 'black paper' to highlight Ashok Gehlot government's failure

Meghwal, who is the coordinator for municipal elections in Jaipur, released the black paper along with the party's state president Satish Poonia

  Oct 23 2020
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 19:15 ist
Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI

Ahead of civic polls in Rajasthan, the BJP released a 'black paper' flagging failure of the Ashok Gehlot government and deteriorating law and order in the state.

"The black paper contains the failure of the Congress government in Rajasthan. Law and order situation has deteriorated as three firing incidents took place in one day in Bikaner recently, chain snatching incidents are on the rise and all such issues have affected people in urban areas,” Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

Meghwal, who is the coordinator for municipal elections in Jaipur, released the black paper along with the party's state president Satish Poonia.

"We will also release a vision document to highlight the party's visions for the cities," the Union minister told reporters at the party office.

Poonia said the Jaipur Municipal Corporation had the board of Congress but no work order was issued in the past one-and-a-half-year and the Congress government did nothing for the development of Jaipur.

"In order to expose the government's negligence and indifference, we have released the black paper,” he said.

The municipal corporation elections will be held in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota in two phases.

Voting in Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporation will be held on October 29, while Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South municipal corporations will go to polls on November 1.

A total of 2,238 candidates are in the fray for the post of councillor in the six municipal corporations.

