Rajasthan CLP meet at 5 pm; Gehlot, Pilot likely to come face-to-face

Three days after the simmering Rajasthan crisis met with a subdued end and truce was reinstated, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will likely come face-to-face with Sachin Pilot at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, which is to be held at Gehlot's residence in Jaipur at 5 pm.

Pilot had openly rebelled against Gehlot last month along with 18 other Congress MLAs. He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and the party’s Rajasthan chief.

Also Read | All is right in Rajasthan and Gehlot is in his heaven, but for how long?

The stalwarts of the stalemate might come together at a Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled for today. The special session of the Rajasthan assembly is to be held on August 14.

At earlier Congress Legislature Party meetings, the loyalist MLAs had called for disciplinary action against the dissidents who defied party whips while demanding a change in the leadership in the state.

Read | Forget and forgive, Ashok Gehlot tells upset MLAs

Gehlot had himself called the now sacked PCC president “useless”, using the derogatory Hindi word “nikamma” for Sachin Pilot.

The crisis for the Rajasthan government appeared to have ended with the intervention of the top leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who met rebel leader Sachin Pilot earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies)