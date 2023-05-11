Rajasthan Cong infighting: Party sends subtle message to Pilot expressing displeasure

The Congress on Thursday sent a subtle message to Sachin Pilot by describing Ashok Gehlot as 'Jan Jan ke Mukhamantri' (People's Chief Minister), as the former embarked on a five-day 'padayatra' challenging his bete noir and party leadership in the run up to the Rajasthan Assembly elections this year-end.

While the party has kept a studied silence on Pilot's yatra, it has made its displeasure clear by showering praise on Gehlot through three tweets in hours during the day. Pilot started his 125 km 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' against corruption from Ajmer to Jaipur, days after accusing Gehlot of considering BJP's Vasundhara Raje as his "real" leader rather than Sonia Gandhi.

Congress first tweeted a video in which a group of students met Gehlot during his visit to Udaipur with a description 'Jan Jan ke Mukhamantri'. The students had demanded education at the Masters level be provided in their college and the video narrates that Gehlot took immediate decision and issued directions on their demand.

This video was shared by Congress on May 9 also soon after Pilot announced his yatra against corruption and issues of youth, including question paper leaks.

The party later also tweeted two other videos of Gehlot's comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the PM does not respect the Opposition and said that there is no 'paksh' when there is no 'vipaksh' (Opposition).

As he launched his latest yatra, Pilot told his supporters, "I am taking out this yatra to raise my voice, to hear your voice, and to become the voice of the people". Referring to the summer heat, he said, "This is a river of fire and we will have to swim across it,”indicating that he is ready for a showdown.

Pilot had last month held a one-day fast in Jaipur urging investigation against Raje on corruption allegations. However, Gehlot has been raking up Pilot's 2020 rebellion and accusing him of joining hands with the BJP to unseat him.

In September last year when the Congress leadership was toying with the idea of appointing Pilot as Chief Minister after making Gehlot party president, the latter had managed to thwart the move by making his supporters sabotage a meeting of Congress Legislature Party. Pilot also could not muster the support of MLAs, while Gehlot displayed his political acumen and a vast majority of MLAs stood with him.