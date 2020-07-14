Rajasthan Cong leader demands floor test in assembly

Senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Shekhawat on Monday demanded a floor test in the Rajasthan assembly at the earliest to make it clear as to how many MLAs are in support of Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Congress MLAs were holed up on Monday in a resort near Jaipur after a legislature party meeting, where they expressed support for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and only indirectly referred to Pilot, whose rebellion threatens his government.

Shekhawat clarified that those with Pilot, who is also the Rajasthan Congress chief, do not want to leave the party and are not going to join the BJP, even if "helplessness arises".

"We want a floor test at the earliest, which will make the situation crystal clear. We are with the Congress and Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot," the former Rajasthan assembly speaker said.

Shekhawat does not hold any ministerial portfolio in the present Congress government.

"I want to clarify that we will not join the BJP and don't want to leave the Congress. Even if helplessness arises, we will not join the BJP," he said

To a question on whether those supporting Pilot were thinking of forming a new party, Shekhawat said, "As of now, we have not thought of anything but we will not go with the BJP. We are just talking about leadership change."

He claimed that nearly 30 legislators were in support of Pilot.

They can be even more than 30, which will be clear if the floor test is done, Shekhawat said.

He said that people have seen what can happen under political pressure. Legislators were present in the CLP meeting today but they were not there with their heart and soul, Shekhawat claimed.

He said that whether 109 legislators were in support of Gehlot, will be clear in the floor test.