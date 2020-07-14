Rajasthan Cong leader demands floor test in assembly

Rajasthan Cong leader demands floor test in assembly

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 14 2020, 04:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 04:51 ist
Shekhawat clarified that those with Pilot, who is also the Rajasthan Congress chief, do not want to leave the party and are not going to join the BJP, even if "helplessness arises". Credit: Facebook (DeependraSinghINC)

 Senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Shekhawat on Monday demanded a floor test in the Rajasthan assembly at the earliest to make it clear as to how many MLAs are in support of Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. 

Congress MLAs were holed up on Monday in a resort near Jaipur after a legislature party meeting, where they expressed support for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and only indirectly referred to Pilot, whose rebellion threatens his government.

Shekhawat clarified that those with Pilot, who is also the Rajasthan Congress chief, do not want to leave the party and are not going to join the BJP, even if "helplessness arises". 

"We want a floor test at the earliest, which will make the situation crystal clear. We are with the Congress and Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot," the former Rajasthan assembly speaker said.

Shekhawat does not hold any ministerial portfolio in the present Congress government.

"I want to clarify that we will not join the BJP and don't want to leave the Congress. Even if helplessness arises, we will not join the BJP," he said

To a question on whether those supporting Pilot were thinking of forming a new party, Shekhawat said, "As of now, we have not thought of anything but we will not go with the BJP. We are just talking about leadership change."

He claimed that nearly 30 legislators were in support of Pilot.

They can be even more than 30, which will be clear if the floor test is done, Shekhawat said. 

He said that people have seen what can happen under political pressure. Legislators were present in the CLP meeting today but they were not there with their heart and soul, Shekhawat claimed. 

He said that whether 109 legislators were in support of Gehlot, will be clear in the floor test. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan
Sachin Pilot
Ashok Gehlot
Congress
BJP

What's Brewing

Climate change: The heat is on

Climate change: The heat is on

Crouching Modi, hidden Xi 

Crouching Modi, hidden Xi 

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

July 13, 2002: When India ground out a great escape

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Need prudent Oppn response to Modi’s China policy

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

Indian GDP to contract 7.5% if Covid-19 vaccine delayed

 