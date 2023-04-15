Rajasthan Congress leadership to meet each party MLA over three days next week

Rajasthan Congress In-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will hold talks with each party MLA separately next week to discuss political tussle in the party in the state.

According to a party spokesperson, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara will also accompany Randhawa.

The party is going to organise a one-day workshop here next week in which party functionaries and MLAs will participate.

Also Read | Kamal Nath roped in to play 'troubleshooter' in Rajasthan after Pilot fast against Vasundhara rule 'graft'

The spokesperson here on Saturday said that Randhawa will hold a 'one-to-one' dialogue with the Congress and its supporting MLAs on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday next week.

As per the schedule, the dialogue will be held division-wise.

On Monday, April 17, there will be a dialogue with the MLAs of Ajmer, Tonk, Nagaur, Bhilwara, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer of Ajmer, and Jodhpur divisions.

On April 18, the MLAs of the Udaipur, Kota, and Bharatpur divisions will participate in the interaction, while on April 20, the MLAs of the Bikaner and Jaipur divisions will attend the interaction.

A daylong workshop will be organised on April 19 in which party MLAs, MPs, and all office bearers will participate.

The Congress currently has 108 MLAs in the state's 200-seat assembly and governs the state with the support of several MLAs from other parties and independents.

The party riven with internal dissensions is holding these meetings ahead of assembly elections due later this year.

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot observed a one-day 'fast' in Jaipur on Tuesday to protest against the inaction by the current Gehlot government in cases of alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje government.