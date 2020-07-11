Rajasthan Congress MLAs allege BJP trying to topple Ashok Gehlot government

Over 20 Cong MLAs in Rajasthan late Friday night alleged the BJP was trying to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state by "luring" legislators, and that the top leadership of the saffron party was involved in the "conspiracy".

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on the charges.

Without naming anyone, the Congress MLAs in a joint statement alleged that the BJP leadership is trying to "mislead" the Congress and supporting party MLAs by contacting and luring them in different manners.

"But Congress MLAs and legislators who are in support of the government will not let this attempt be successful," said the joint statement issued on behalf of 24 MLAs, and signed by chief whip Mahesh Joshi and deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary.

The MLAs alleged that similar unsuccessful attempts of poaching Congress and the supporting MLAs were made during the Rajya Sabha polls last month, and the BJP is once again conspiring to weaken and topple the democratically-elected government in Rajasthan.

They condemned the alleged attempts and expressed commitment that such forces will be defeated.

"The MLAs have said that no one can shake their integrity by giving any temptation. The Congress government in Rajasthan will complete its five-year term," the statement said.

In the assembly of 200, the Congress has 107 MLAs and has the support of independent MLAs and legislators of other parties like Rashtriya Lok Dal, CPI (M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP).

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections for two seats in the state last month, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and government chief whip Mahesh Joshi had alleged that the BJP was trying to poach Congress and other MLAs to destabilise the government.

Joshi had also filed complaints to special operations group (SOG) and the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan Police, demanding inquiry and actions in the attempts.