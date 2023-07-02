Rajasthan Congress slams BJP leader for showing 'wrong map' of India

Rajasthan Congress on Sunday condemned former BJP MLA Kailash Verma for allegedly showing a wrong map of India in a video statement he issued.
Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi in a statement alleged said that the BJP leader in a video statement showed a map of India which did not show Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh as its part.
ऐसा नक्शा या तो #पाकिस्तानी बनाते हैं या #भाजपाई
क्या भाजपा नेता चुनाव की आड़ में राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा से खिलवाड़ कर कोई षड्यंत्र कर रहे हैं?
BJP के पूर्व विधायक व वसुंधरा सरकार में संसदीय सचिव रहे कैलाश वर्मा ने अपने वीडियो में भारत का गलत नक्शा क्यों दिखाया? आखिर क्यों PoK को… pic.twitter.com/nLx5H2vVrf
— Rajasthan PCC (@INCRajasthan) July 2, 2023
The Congress leader was apparently referring to a BJP publicity video Verma posted on Facebook on Saturday depicting a map of India for a couple of seconds.Chaturvedi said that with the map, Verma belied the stance of his own party, which doesn't leave a chance to make "tall claims" on Jammu & Kashmir. The BJP leader has done the same thing which anti-India forces have been doing for a long time, he said in the statement.
The Congress urges the Centre to take strict action against the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party who put such "anti-national" videos, Chaturvedi said.
