Rajasthan Congress's power-tussle resolution may drag on for a few more days

A resolution of the vexed internal power tussle in Congress-ruled Rajasthan may drag on for a few more days as the party is keen to resolve the issue completely from the district level to the state unit. The Congress-led government has completed more than half of its term.

The resolution will begin with a Cabinet reshuffle in the state in which Sachin Pilot's loyalists would be accommodated.

After a long Tuesday evening meeting with Sachin Pilot, AICC general secretary-incharge for the state Ajay Maken held one to one meetings with a bunch of MLAs in Jaipur on Wednesday discussing a range of issues including achievements of the government, the implementation of the CM Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme and the steps required shore up the government's performance and image.

Maken will be meeting the legislators even tomorrow, which has prompted the Opposition BJP to claim that all is not well within the ruling Rajasthan Congress unit.

"The ruling party has this level of dispute that one-on-one meetings with MLAs are required, the government cannot function well. Such governments are not able to function well and cannot do well for the people," Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said in Jaipur.

Congress had come to power in Rajasthan along with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in December 2018. It lost Madhya Pradesh to BJP after Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled against the old guard Digvijay Singh and Chief Minister Kamal Nath in March 2020, while a power tussle is now brewing in Chhattisgarh between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior leader T S Singh Deo. Deo had on Tuesday walked out of Chhattisgarh Assembly in protest against some allegations levelled against him by a party MLA, prompting the AICC to issue a notice to him.

After the party high command made Navjot Singh Sidhu the Punjab PCC chief, ignoring the objections of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Pilot camp is hopeful of larger role of their leader (read CM face) in 2023 state elections. The AICC leadership is treading on the Rajasthan issue cautiously as they feel that the majority of MLAs in Rajasthan are still with Gehlot.

There are indications that Pilot will have to cool his heels for some time in the AICC as generally secretary of a key poll-bound state. Gujarat could be such a state, whose AICC general secretary Rajiv Satav, a close aide of Rahul Gandhi succumbed to Covid-19 this year. Congress had stalled the BJP at 99 seats in Gujarat in last Assembly polls and with Modi and Shah both being saddled with the central politics, the Congress is hopeful it can make a kill in the state this time, which has been out of bounds for it for over 25 years.

Pilot, who has been largely credited for bringing the party to power in Rajasthan in 2018 and strengthening the organisation in six years from 2014 to 2020 till he was removed from the post after rebellion against the Gehlot government, could be entrusted the responsibility of the key state, where a good showing for the party could further boost his credentials.

For the time being, MLAs close to Pilot will be accommodated in the Gehlot ministry where there are nine vacancies at present. "The Chief Minister himself holds 38 portfolios. Is this manageable," a leader from the Pilot camp told DH.

After meeting Gehlot on Saturday night, Maken and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had said there was "no dispute" within the party on the Cabinet reshuffle and the decision had been left to the party high command. In the 200-member House, the Congress has 106 MLAs while a good number of 13 independent MLAs support it.