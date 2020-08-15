Rajasthan crisis brings anti-defection law back in focus

While the political uncertainty over the desert state is over for the time being with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot winning a trust vote, the month-long high voltage political drama starting with the revolt of 18 MLAs of Pilot camp once again brought in sharp focus the need to further strengthen the anti-defection law.

After the trust vote was over, Gehlot alleged that the BJP conspired to engineer defections in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh but got exposed in Rajasthan.

Not only analysts and parties have drawn attention towards it but the matter has umpteen times also drawn the attention of the judiciary.

"The Anti Defection Law has turned a retail activity into a wholesale affair. It has failed to curb the menace of defections since it was inserted into the Constitution,” Congress MP Manish Tewari told DH.

Tewari, however, added, “Conversely it has taken democracy out of the legislative institutions. It has made elected representatives the slaves of whip driven tyranny both on the treasury and Opposition benches. It does not allow legislators and Parliamentarians to vote according to common sense, conscience or Constituency.”

He said that the rigours of the 10th Schedule should be limited to only those instruments that impact the stability of the government or totally repealed.

Concerns over horse-trading ringed loud when the Lok Sabha secretariat held deliberations with state legislatures in December last year in Dehradun where states underlined the need to amend and add more teeth to the 10th schedule.

In November 2018, the Supreme Court, had while setting aside Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar’s order to disallow 17 disqualified legislators to contest polls in the state Assembly’s current term, also echoed the growing concern of horse-trading in politics, which has continued unabated despite a tough law introduced under 10th schedule to check “Aaya Ram Gaya Ram’ politics. It felt that Parliament is required to reconsider strengthening certain aspects of the Tenth Schedule so that such undemocratic practices are discouraged.

The term “Aaya Ram Gaya Ram (somebody came, somebody left) owes its origin to Haryana where MLA Gaya Lal had in 1967 changed his party thrice in one day, switching from Congress to United Front, then again to Congress and then finally to United Front.

Twenty-three years after the Anti-Defection Act of 1985 came laying tough conditions like at least two-third members of a party have to be in favour of a 'merger' in another party or formation of a separate group from the parent body, the 2008 Operation Lotus exposed the chinks in the armour of this seemingly tough law. This successful circumvention of the anti-defection law, and opened a new door for the shortcut to power.

Operation “Kamal” (Lotus), ensured how the BJP with 110 seats and running short of just three for a simple majority in the House managed majority after a number of Congress MLAs resigned, bringing the majority mark in the House. They later contested on BJP ticket. It played out again in Karnataka in 2019 when nearly a dozen and half MLAs from both parties from Congress and JD(S), got expelled and were elected again from the rival party.

In MP, Kamal Nath government of Congress fell in March 2020 when Jyotiradiya Scindia quit Congress and joined the BJP, triggering the resignation of nearly two dozen MLAs, which reduced Congress numbers and brought BJP to power.

There were also instances of defections by two-third of the strength of a party. Twelve of 18 Congress MLAs in Telangana quit the party and joined TRS in June last year. In July 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs from Goa joined the BJP. In 2016, 43 of 44 Congress MLAs, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, had deserted the parent party and joined the People’s Party of Arunachal. Defections did not spare even Rajya Sabha, where single members from parties straightway defected to the other party. Four of six TDP MPs joined the BJP in a go in June 2019.