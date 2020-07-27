Rajasthan crisis: Congress' numbers game after BSP blow

In a fresh twist to the Rajasthan political drama, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday issued a whip to six MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly to vote against the Congress if Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sought a trust vote. How will this decision affect the numbers game in Rajasthan Assembly, and can the Congress manage without the BSP's support? Let us take a quick look.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Ashok Gehlot government enjoys the support of 125 MLAs while the BJP has the support of 75 MLAs. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won 100 seats, one short of the majority. The BJP won 73 seats, BSP 6 and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) 3. Independent candidates and Others won 13 and 5 seats respectively.

The Congress increased their tally after six BSP MLAs decided to support the party. The Congress also enjoys the support of two CPM members. With 107 MLAs, the Congress had the majority and later 13 Independents, two from the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) and one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal pledged their support to the Ashok Gehlot government.

Now, if the BSP stands firm on its decision of voting against the Congress, it would be a big blow to the Grand Old Party as it would upset their numbers game.

If Sachin Pilot enjoys the support of more than or equal to 20 MLAs, then the BSP decision will compound the Congress' misery and disrupt the majority status of the Gehlot government, as the seat strength of the ruling government will fall below 101.

It will be interesting to see how the Congress tackles this latest problem. But to prove their majority in the Rajasthan Assembly, they would need the support of the Mayawati-led party.