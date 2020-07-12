Rajasthan crisis: Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot differences on the boil; Congress leadership steps in

Congress’ central leadership swung into action as differences between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot came to a boil amid allegations against the BJP trying to topple the state government.

The latest flashpoint between the two arch-rivals appears to be the inquiry launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG) that claimed to have busted a plan to buy MLAs, allegedly by BJP leaders, in a bid to de-stabilise the Rajasthan government.

Also Read | Notice sent to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot: Here's all you need to know

The SOG had issued notices to both Gehlot and Pilot, who is also the Rajasthan Congress chief, to record their statements, a move that incensed the latter who rushed to Delhi to apprise the central leadership of the developments in the state.

Pilot had a meeting with Congress Treasurer Ahmed Patel late Saturday night and apprised him about the situation. Patel is learnt to told Pilot to sit down with Gehlot and sort out the differences.

Also Read | BJP rejects Ashok Gehlot's charge of horse-trading in Rajasthan

Reports had it that at least 12 Congress MLAs owing allegiance to Pilot were camping in the national capital to meet the party’s central leadership.

“The attempts to destabilise the Congress-led government in Rajasthan by trying to buy MLAs will not succeed. No matter what inducements the BJP offers to the legislators to change their allegiance, our MLAs, Congress-backed Independents are united in their support of the Congress leadership and the Gehlot government,” AICC General Secretary, in-charge of Rajasthan, said.

Also Read | Preliminary probe against 3 Independent MLAs over 'bid' to topple Rajasthan govt

In Jaipur, the Chief Minister held a meeting with several ministers and MLAs late Saturday night as well as Sunday to send a message that he still enjoyed the support in the state assembly.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, Gehlot government enjoys the support of 124 MLAs that include 107 Congress MLAs, 12 Independents, two MLAs each of BTP and CPI(M) and one RLD legislator.

Also Read | Rajasthan going MP way? Gehlot says BJP luring Congress MLAs with cash

BJP has rejected allegations levelled by Gehlot at a press conference on Saturday accusing it of making attempts to topple his government.

“The Congress government is battling internal differences and is divided into two camps. Finding itself in trouble, the Gehlot government itself has sent a notice to the government. The responsibility to run the government and save the government rests with the Chief Minister,” Rajendra Rathore, Deputy Leader of the BJP in Rajasthan assembly said.