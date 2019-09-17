Rajasthan defections: Maya terms Cong 'untrustworthy'

Apparently upset over the defection of all the six legislators of her party to the Congress in Rajasthan, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday vent her ire on the grand old party terming it ''untrustworthy'' and ''traitor''.

''By engineering defections of the BSP MLAs, Congress has once again proved that it is a traitor and can not be trusted,'' Mayawati said in a post on Twitter.

She also said that Congress, instead of fighting its opponents, had always ''hurt'' the parties, which supported it.

Mayawati said that Congress had always been opposed to the reservations and the 'Dalit' ideologue B.R.Ambedkar. ''Congress never allowed Ambedkar to get elected to the Lok Sabha nor conferred Bharat Ratna on him,'' she said.

According to the BSP leaders here, the defections in Rajasthan would further ''strain'' relations between the two parties. ''There is now a very remote possibility of an alliance with the Congress in the forthcoming Haryana assembly polls,'' said a senior leader.

There were reports that Congress and BSP were in talks to have an electoral alliance in Haryana though Mayawati never made any official statement in this regard.

The relations between BSP and Congress had come under strain earlier this year, when Mayawati categorically refused to allow the grand old party to join the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh in the recently concluded general elections despite Congress' repeated pleas.

Even after the polls, Mayawati had continued her tirade against the Congress and had also slammed Rahul Gandhi for trying to go to Srinagar.