Rajasthan government hasn't given any preferential treatment to Adani: Rahul Gandhi

A day after Gautam Adani pledged huge investments in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Congress government in the state has not given any preferential treatment to the industrialist and asserted that he is not against corporates but monopolies.

Addressing a press conference here, Gandhi also said that if the Rajasthan government gives business to Adani wrongly, he will oppose that too.

BJP on Friday mocked the Congress after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lavished praise on Adani, the industrialist Gandhi often picks to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helps only big businessmen.

Asked about Adani's presence at a Rajasthan government event and the industrialist pledging investments in the state, the former Congress chief said, "Mr Adani has committed Rs 60,000 crore to Rajasthan. No chief minister can refuse such an offer. In fact, it would not be correct for a chief minister to refuse such an offer."

"My contention is in the use of political power to help certain chosen businesses. My opposition is to two-three or four large businesses being helped politically to monopolize every single business in this country," he said.

"I am in no way against corporates, I am in no way against business but I am against the complete monopolization of Indian business because that weakens the country."

"Today what we are seeing is being done by the BJP government is complete monopolization of all businesses by helping a chosen few businesses," Gandhi alleged.

Earlier in a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said much media hype is being created over Gehlot's meeting with Adani.

Much media hype is being created over Ashok Gehlot's meet with Adani. Adani wants to invest approximately ₹60,000 cr in Rajasthan. No CM will say don't invest. There are NO special rules or policies for Adani by RJ Govt. Gehlot is very much against cronyism of the Modi variety. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 8, 2022

"Adani wants to invest approximately Rs 60,000 cr in Rajasthan. No CM will say don't invest. There are NO special rules or policies for Adani by RJ Govt. Gehlot is very much against cronyism of the Modi variety," he said.

Adani announced a whopping Rs 65,000 crore investment in Rajasthan over the next five to seven years - setting up a 10,000 MW solar power facility, expanding cement plant, and upgrading the Jaipur International Airport.