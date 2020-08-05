Rajasthan HC sends notice to CP Joshi on merger of MLAs

Rajasthan HC issues notice to Speaker C P Joshi over merger of BSP MLAs

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 05 2020, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2020, 11:41 ist
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Rajasthan High Court has issued notice to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi over the BJP leader Madan Dilawar's petition against the merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress, directing him to reply by Thursday.

The next hearing will be 10.30 am on Thursday.

 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajasthan High Court
C P Joshi

What's Brewing

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

How NASA astronauts describe noisy, jolting descent

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

The Lead: Rasika Dugal on her OTT release and the virus

Significant people behind Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Significant people behind Ayodhya Ram Temple movement

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The colour of a conquest

Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of 'bhumi poojan'

Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of 'bhumi poojan'

Two huge Beirut explosions kill 73, injure thousands

Two huge Beirut explosions kill 73, injure thousands

US order on H-1B visa may not impact Indian IT firms

US order on H-1B visa may not impact Indian IT firms

Pak PM issues new map including J&K, parts of Gujarat

Pak PM issues new map including J&K, parts of Gujarat

 