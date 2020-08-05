Rajasthan HC issues notice to Speaker C P Joshi over merger of BSP MLAs

The Rajasthan High Court has issued notice to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi over the BJP leader Madan Dilawar's petition against the merger of six BSP MLAs with Congress, directing him to reply by Thursday.
The next hearing will be 10.30 am on Thursday.
— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020
More to follow...
