Rajasthan MLAs' demands have 'strings attached', not acceptable: Congress

Congress on Monday voiced strong displeasure over the conduct of MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who refused to attend the party’s Legislature Party meeting in Jaipur by holding a “parallel” meeting and demanding “strings” to be put on a resolution to be passed, which were in direct “conflict of interest”.

Party General Secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken made the High Command’s displeasure loud and clear over the developments in Jaipur by indicating that around 90 MLAs’ conduct “prima facie” was indiscipline, even as he insisted that no decision on Gehlot’s successor will be taken without proper consultation.

Track Rajasthan-related updates here

The report by senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Maken, who were sent to Jaipur as party observers for the meeting, to be submitted to party chief Sonia Gandhi will reflect what Maken told reporters in Jaipur on Monday morning, sources said. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal will also be in Delhi for a meeting with Sonia.

The meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Jaipur could not take place on Sunday evening to authorise party chief Sonia Gandhi to choose a successor of Gehlot, who will be fighting for the president’s post. The leadership is favouring Gehlot’s bete noir Sachin Pilot and at least 92 of the 108 Congress MLAs on Sunday rebelled against the leadership’s intent by threatening to resign from the Assembly.

Maken said the representatives of the MLAs—Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Pratap Singh Kachariyawas and Mahesh Joshi—met him and Mallikarjun Kharge to raise three demands, which they found uacceptable as there were “strings” attached.

Read | Crisis brews in Rajasthan; senior Congress leaders try to persuade rebels

While assuring that “no decision is being taken” and all views will be heard before taking a final call, Maken said Dhariwal and others raised “three demands”, which included authorising Sonia to take a decision but only after October 19, when the counting of votes for the president’s election is over.

Insisting that such strings cannot be attached to a resolution for the party chief, Maken said there was also “conflict of interest” in it as it would amount to authorising Gehlot himself, if elected, to take a decision on himself.

The second demand by Gehlot supporters was that they would not meet the observers individually but in groups, which was rejected by the senior leaders. Maken said the practice of having one-to-one meetings is to ensure “free and frank discussion” but the MLAs insisted they would not meet individually.

Sources said the Gehlot supporters were apprehensive of individual meetings as they felt the central leaders may try to influence the outcome of the meetings.

Also Read | A battle of opposites for Congress president's post

The third demand was that the next Chief Minister should be from among 102 MLAs who stood solid behind Gehlot when Pilot revolted in 2020. “We told them we understand their viewpoint and any decision will be taken after consultations with all MLAs. Sonia Gandhi will speak to Gehlot before a decision,” he said.

Maken said the MLAs wanted these points to be part of the resolution. “We cannot clear a resolution with strings. That is not the practice in Congress,” he said.

Asked whether the conduct of MLAs were seen as indiscipline, Maken answered in the affirmative and said, “prima facie, it is indiscipline as they called a meeting parallel to the official meeting. What action can be taken will be decided later.”