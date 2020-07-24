Rajasthan political crisis: Having suffered setbacks, Congress to move SC

With the Rajasthan High Court's order on Friday directing status quo on disqualification petition against 18 rebel Congress MLAs and sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress is left with no choice but to move the Supreme Court.

Sources say, Congress party's chief whip Mahesh Joshi would file a special leave petition in the matter.

The recent turn of events did not go in favour of the party in either of the ways after Pilot with his supporters showed billigerence towards the state leadership and nearly walked away, posing a threat to the government.

First, the High Court ordered the Speaker to await the judgement on a plea against disqualification notice to the rebels. Secondly, the Supreme Court declined to intervene into the High Court's interdiction into anti-defection law proceedings. Thirdly, the High Court on Friday put the matter further in limbo, awaiting the top court's judgement on a plea made by the Speaker.

Having suffered multiple setbacks, the party would raise the basic question before the top court - Can courts enter the political thickets?

The complaint filed before the Speaker was related to failure of the MLAs to attend the legislative party meetings and he should have been allowed to examine the matter.

"It was a political issue between the party and its MLAs and in the S R Bommai case, the Constitution bench has already declared that the courts would not enter into political arena," they said.

Notably, the Supreme Court, recently in the case of resignation of 22 Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, said that the spectacle of rival political parties whisking away their political flock to safe destinations does little credit to the state of our democratic politics. It is an unfortunate reflection on the confidence which political parties hold in their own constituents and a reflection of what happens in the real world of politics.

"It is best that courts maintain an arm‘s length from the sordid tales of political life... In defining constitutional principle, however, this court must be conscious of the position on the ground and an effort has to be made to the extent possible to ensure that democratic values prevail," it has said.

The court has also said where we increasingly see a breakdown in the composition and allegiances of the political party due to private allurements offered to members as opposed to public policy considerations, the law may have to evolve to address these burgeoning evils.